Podcast: Maxey continues flashing potential & why Sixers have been so fun to watch

On this edition of the Coming in for a Landing podcast, Paul Hudrick breaks down the latest loss for the Sixers against the defending champ Bucks and talks about how much fun this team is despite losing two in a row. We’ll also discuss the latest on the Sixers’ players currently in the league’s health and safety protocols and the latest on the Ben Simmons situation.

Tyrese Maxey is good, but we may be reaching special territory. Plus, more on his growth as the team’s starting point guard and the tough love the team has shown him so far.

How Georges Niang has taken the city of Philadelphia by storm with his play and with his fire.

The Sixers are a team — even when shorthanded — that lacks weaknesses. That’s a big reason why they’re No. 1 in the NBA in offensive rating.

Let’s give Doc Rivers some love for the team’s early success and keeping them together.

An update on Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, Matisse Thybulle, and Joel Embiid. Plus, the latest on Seth Curry and the injury that caused him to miss Tuesday’s game.

The latest on Simmons and why it appears Daryl Morey has been wise to be patient so far in his handling of any potential trade.

