Philadelphia seeks two-game sweep over Charlotte

At 5-1, the Sixers are the only one-loss team in the league and sit alone atop the Eastern Conference, with all the pieces of Daryl Morey’s reconfigured roster appearing to have clicked into place. Philadelphia has looked especially dominant the last two games, shooting 45 percent from 3 with 15 and 16 made triples, respectively. The “we absolutely need to trade for James Harden” talk has momentarily quieted among the fan base. Is this what it’s like to be happy about a sports team in Philadelphia? I think I like it.

Now, the same two teams from Saturday night will take the same floor at the Wells Fargo Center, part of the league’s new scheduling initiative to limit disparate legs of travel with the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing. Philadelphia never looked in danger of falling to defeat in the opener of this two-game set, not only sinking every shot in sight, but having a decided advantage on the interior. Anytime Bismack Biyombo was out of the game, the Hornets went very small, trying a zone defense and some other gimmicks. Charlotte could be in even more of a bind tonight if the bruised thumb P.J. Washington suffered Saturday causes him to miss tonight’s contest.

Here are some other Sixers quick-fire stats (as of 1/3/21):

Ben Simmons became the eight player in the NBA to record a triple-double Saturday.

Simmons’ 7.2 assists per game are tied for 10th in the league.

Joel Embiid’s four double-doubles are tied for seventh in the league.

Embiid is tied for 12th in the league at 25 points per game.

Embiid’s 12.6 rebounds per game are good for fourth in the NBA.

Joel is also fourth in the league at 7.4 free throws made per game.

Seth Curry is ninth in the league shooting 51.5 percent from 3, among players who attempt at least three per game.

Finally, a great one regarding Tobias’ game two nights ago.

Tobias Harris with an all-round performance tonight.



24 PTS

9 REB

6 AST

4 STL

3 BLK



He’s the first Sixer with that stat line (or better) since Charles Barkley in 1990. pic.twitter.com/6h8z2Xdvgd — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 3, 2021

Again, it bears repeating...The Philadelphia 76ers...best record in the league (queue the Paul Rudd look at us meme).

Game Details:

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

When: 7:00pm ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @Liberty_Ballers

Injuries: Philadelphia: Furkan Korkmaz - out (groin); Mike Scott - questionable (knee)

Charlotte: Cody Zeller - out (hand); Grant Riller - out (knee); P.J. Washington - questionable (thumb)