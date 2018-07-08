 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2018 Summer League: Lakers dismantle the 76ers behind Josh Hart’s big night

While the Sixers bricked 3 after 3, Josh Hart continued to have his way with Philadelphia’s defense

If the Philadelphia 76ers’ loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday was the Furkan Korkmaz Game, their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers should be known as the Zhaire Smith Game — at least if you’re looking at it through a Sixers-centric lens.

The high-flying wing dropped 16 points (6-of-13 shooting, 1 of 4 beyond the arc), three assists, three steals, two rebounds, one block and a handful of highlight-reel dunks. It wasn’t enough, however, as the Sixers moved to 0-2 in Summer League, falling 96-79 to the Lakers.

For the Lakers, second-year man Josh Hart continued his string of impressive outings with 24 points (9-of-15 shooting, 4 of 8 from deep). Hart displayed an expanded offensive repertoire, nailing jumpers off the dribble, catch-and-shoot triples and navigating to the hoop in isolation or out of the pick and roll, using his 6-foot-5, 215-pound frame to do so.

His partner in crime was Svi Mykhailiuk, the 47th overall pick in this year’s draft. The Kansas product was dynamite behind the 3-point line, netting four of his eight long-range attempts, and was a steady presence on the glass, snaring a team-high nine rebounds.

After lighting up the scoreboard with 40 points against the Celtics, Korkmaz’s shooting stroke did a vanishing act as he posted four points on 1-of-9 shooting, including an 0-of-7 3-point showing.

With Korkmaz largely a no-show, the Sixers struggled to score, shooting just 38.3 percent from the floor and 3 of 29 (10.3 percent) beyond the arc. The Lakers, meanwhile, had little trouble from 3-point land, converting 14 of their 31 attempts as Hart and Mykhailiuk headlined the barrage, combining to go 8 of 16.

Philadelphia will return to the hardwood on Monday to face the Washington Wizards at 5:30 p.m. EST.

