Can the Celtics Trump any Kawhi to Sixers Deal?

We all know that the Celtics have the biggest treasure trove of tradable assets in the NBA. But would they deploy them in the event that Kawhi does not commit to sign long-term in Boston? Could Kawhi walk away from Boston if they won it all next year?

Here is the scenario: Sixers have an offer on the table for Kawhi. RC Buford calls Danny Ainge and says beat this offer or Kawhi goes to the Sixers. If Ainge is faced with competing with Kawhi, Embiid & Simmons for the next 4+ years, it is reasonable to believe that he would reach into his piggy bank, even without a long-term commitment.

Assuming that Popovich wants to compete now and may only be coaching for 2 more seasons, the Spurs want veterans with proven value, but draft picks can have cap relief value. The Spurs do have a cap problem if the trade Kawhi for equal contract $, and they are going to resign Tony Parker and Kyle Anderson. The Sixers can take back more cap $. Boston is limited to matching within 20%.

The Spurs depth chart looks like this:

PG Dejounte Murray Tony Parker SG Patty Mills Manu Ginobili SF Danny Green Brandon Paul PF Kyle Anderson Rudy Gay C LaMarcus Aldridge Pau Gasol

They can clearly use wings, and can't use Al Horford. Here is what each team has to offer in value order, taking into account the contracts.

BOSTON (excluding Horford):

Jayson Tatum 3 yrs $24.3.M; QO 2021-22 Kyrie Irving 1 yrs/$20M; PO 2019-20 Gordon Hayward 3 yrs/$98M Jaylen Brown 2 yrs $11.8M; QO 2020-21 Terry Rozier 1 yr $4.3M QO 2019 Marcus Smart 1 yr/$6.1M QO 2018 Marcus Morris 1 yrs/$5.3M Semi Ojeleye 3 yrs (yr 2-3 NG) Guerschon Yabusele 3 yrs (yr 2-3 NG) Extra First round Picks: SAC 2019 (2-30 else Sixers 2019) MEM 2019 (9-30 else 2020) LAC 2019 1st (lottery protected)

SIXERS (excluding Embiid/Simmons):

Dario Saric 2 yr/$6.0M QO 2020-21 Robert Covington 4 yr/$46.8M Markelle Fultz 3 yrs $30.2M; QO 2021-22 T.J. McConnell 1 yr $1.6M NG Furkan Korkmaz 3 yrs (yr 2-3 NG) Jonah Bolden TBD Richaun Holmes 1 yr $1.6M NG Anzejs Pasecniks TBD Justin Anderson 1 yrs/$2.5M; QO 2019-20 TLC 3 yrs (yr 2-3 NG) Extra First round Picks: LAL 2018 1st (10) SAC 2019 (1 only)

Unfortunately, the Celtics are completely out of the Sixers league in value available to trade. Their top 3 is much better, but Kyrie has less value if he refuses to resign there. Boston's next 3 blows away the Sixers package, and the draft picks are much better also. even Marcus Morris has more value to Popovich than any Sixer below TJ.