Trading the Lakers pick and RoCo for Andrew Wiggins and the future of the process.

What does everyone think of Andrew Wiggins? If the Sixers fail to land elite FA/player (LeBron, Kawhi, etc..) this offseason, what is the alternative? How about going after a young player that still has loads of potential but may be wearing his welcome out on his team.

What if the T-wolves decide to go with Jimmy Butler going forward? Butler is going to demand a max deal and KAT will be right behind him for his deal after that. The Wolves may not be comfortable with 3 max players on a team that can't sniff contention right now. They may be enticed with an offer to take Wiggins max contract off their hands and get a solid complimentary 3&D player on a great contract in Covington along with the Lakers pick they can use to bring in youth and depth and a chance at hitting a home run in the draft.

On the Sixers side, I think what this team needs the most is an elite scorer from the wing or guard position. Wiggins has a chance to be that here. Can you imagine the crazy alley oop dunks he will get from Simmons? He was a 23 point scorer the year before this past season. With the way the Sixers pass the ball and with Simmons at point, he can be a 25+ppg here. This team would terrorize the NBA for the next decade.

People may not like Wiggins, but look at last year. Indiana took a chance and traded for a still young player in Victor Oladipo whose career has been disappointing and they really got it right. Imagine Oladipo on the Sixers. That would have been a great addition. Wiggins could be that for the Sixers.