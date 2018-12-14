Put Embiid back on a minutes restriction

Embiid over the last couple games came out in the 1st half brilliantly. He punishes the other team in the post, scoring points, grabbing rebounds and going to the free throw line. Then in the 2nd half, he reverts to stupid Embiid. He starts to shoot 3 pointers and doesn't punish the opposition like he did in the 1st half. What gives? Is he too exhausted to play the same game for 2 halves? If so, he is better off on a minutes restriction. Let him play the same type of basketball his whole time on the court. Not 20 minutes of brilliant basketball followed by 15 minutes of dumbass ball.

btw, Brown gets out coached a lot.